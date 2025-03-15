Dr. Arnot to Newsmax: Fluoride in Water 'Huge Concern for Parents'

Dr. Bob Arnot of Health Tech Without Borders told Newsmax Saturday that the ongoing debate in America about fluoride in public water systems is justified because ingesting too much can lead to serious health issues.

"If you get to higher doses, it can lower IQ in children. So developing children, it's, you know, it's a huge concern for parents," Arnot told "Saturday Agenda."

"It's also a very big concern for older individuals who may have hip fractures — again, if they have those higher doses. And so it's rightly sort of left to individual communities."

Utah recently banned fluoride in drinking water — the first state to do so — and labeled it toxic.

Arnot said the standard acceptable level of fluoride concentration in public water supplies is 0.7 parts per million. When maintained, he said, it works well.

"So the Centers for Disease Control [and Prevention] and the American Dental Association have long really backed the fluoridation of water —and for a simple reason. If it's at the right level, the 0.7 level, and you don't have excess amounts in the water, it can be pretty effective in terms of tooth decay."

Arnot said that in areas where people may not have access to fluoridated toothpaste or mouthwash, fluoride added to public water supplies and maintained at the right level is beneficial.

