Florida Lt. Gov. Nunez to Newsmax: Elsa Looming, Surfside Search Efforts Go On

Search and rescue workers are continuing to dig through the rubble of the collapsed condominium building in Surfside, Florida, and Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez commended them on Newsmax for their hard work, particularly as it's taking place with tropical storm Elsa on its way.

"Our folks from search and rescue here in Miami Dade have been on the scene since day one," she told Newsmax's John Bachman. "The physical toll, the emotional toll, obviously we continue to support them. We continue to bring in teams from across Florida, from across the country, and we're so thankful for the outpouring of support."

Meanwhile, Florida is "prone to hurricanes," and the state is bracing for a hurricane hitting the state's west coast, with projections now showing that the storm could hit somewhere north of Dixie County.

"Obviously we'll continue to monitor as the weather service continues to identify the track, but we are prepared," said Nunez. "Gov. (Ron) DeSantis is at the state emergency operation center. He is asking folks to heed their local emergency manager orders. Please be prepared. Please make sure you have your hurricane preparations already in place. Floridians are accustomed to this, and we always want them to be prepared and be resilient and ready."

The state has been coordinating with Florida's counties to make sure they have the resources they need, including water and personnel, or whatever their particular needs may be.

"We obviously have folks ready," she said. "Over 8,000 electrical workers are lined up and ready to be deployed if and when this storm hits, if and when there are power outages."

Nunez also said state officials want people to be prepared and to have enough food and water for each member of their family, including pets.

"If you are asked to evacuate, those decisions are not done lightly, but they're done for your safety and wellbeing," she said. "Make sure again to listen to your local emergency notifications, stay in tune with what's going on around your particular county, and obviously, we're going to continue to monitor, we're going to continue to inform Floridians as to what they should be doing. But we are obviously taking this very seriously and we want to make sure people are safe."

There are some who have discounted Elsa's threat, as it remains a tropical storm, but such weather patterns can still wreak havoc, she stressed.

"What we've seen in the last two weeks is a 300% increase in rainfall in those particular areas that are looking to be potentially impacted," said Nunez. "Again, we want people to pay attention. Recognize that there is a possibility for storm surge or flash flooding, all of these things that could be life-threatening. (We are) accustomed to hurricanes, and certainly tropical storms, but sometimes people get complacent. We don't want them to be complacent. We want them to be prepared and ready. But this is a serious storm that we want them to be monitoring every step of the way."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here