Rep. Donalds to Newsmax: Florida Parents Have Had Enough of Woke

Florida Republican Rep. Byron Donalds on Saturday said parents have "seen enough" when it comes to the woke policies being placed on their children after five Florida school boards flipped Republican.

"Florida parents and Florida citizens are getting this thing right. They had seen enough," Donalds said on Newsmax TV's "Wake Up America."

And this all goes way back to COVID-19. I know that seems like yesteryear for a lot of folks, especially here in Florida, but when we saw schools that were shut down, when we saw that there was school boards and teachers' unions that were not allowing some schools to open up, they wanted to override the governor's order here in Florida to reopen schools, they wanted to override the governor's order about masks being optional."

"Then parents were seeing the stuff about gender ideology. They were seeing this stuff on [critical race theory], and people in Florida were basically [saying], 'wait a minute. What is going on? This doesn't make any sense. This is not the way it used to be or the way it should be.'"

But "led by Gov. (Ron) DeSantis," Donalds said, "we were able to flip a lot of these seats. And, not just a change of seat here or there but to change the entire complexion of the board in many districts."

According to the National Review, five school boards in Clay, Miami Dade, Duval, Sarasota, and Martin counties flipped conservative Wednesday morning.

"Whopping 25 of 30 conservative school board candidates endorsed by @GovRonDeSantis win seats across Florida, only five defeated. Will make easier than ever to reimagine classroom politics in public schools," reporter Ted Bridis tweeted,