Fla. AG Moody to Newsmax: NAACP Advisory a 'Political Campaign'

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody told Newsmax on Thursday that the NAACP's travel advisory for Florida is "part of a political campaign" that's either deceptive or ignorant.

The NAACP issued a travel advisory for the state of Florida last week that said the state has become "actively hostile" toward minorities under Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Moody said on "National Report" that "These advisories have been going on for some time, and either it's purposeful to deceive their interest groups and their members and those that are actually wanting them to do their jobs, or it's shockingly ignorant."

She later said, "Pay attention to what folks are doing in terms of moving to Florida [and] traveling to Florida. We lead in net migration, we broke tourism records. Folks want to come here."

Moody then asked: "But what are we doing in the meantime in order to keep this a safe state for our children, to protect their education, to make sure that we're actually doing what is important, implementing policies that will advance all of our citizens and give them all opportunity based on their hard work and merit?"

The attorney general added: "We're not going to be distracted … by this noise. We want to see improvement in the numbers, we want to see improvement in lives. We want to lift up these communities that … they are warning not to come to Florida."

NAACP Chair Leon Russell told The Guardian in an interview that the group wasn't "saying, 'Don't come to Florida, don't spend your money here,'" with the advisory. "We're saying if you are coming, come to an entertainment center that supports diversity, equity, and inclusion, go to companies that support all groups of people, corporations that have spoken out in favor of human rights rather than trying to restrict them."

Moody told Newsmax that "people are coming here because Florida's focusing on bettering people's lives. Florida's focusing on making sure we're living up to the American dream, and we're going to stay focused on that policy."

