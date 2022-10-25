Rep. Cammack to Newsmax: Florida Gov. DeSantis Brings Results, Not 'Fluff'

Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., enjoyed seeing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis stay cool under pressure in Monday's gubernatorial debate with Democrat challenger Charlie Crist, believing that Crist — a prohibitive underdog in the governor's race — would attempt to make the experience about viral moments.

"Oh, [the debate] was a fiery one. But I was so proud of Governor DeSantis. He exemplified exactly what a leader should be," Cammack told Newsmax Tuesday afternoon, while appearing on "American Agenda" with hosts Bob Sellers and Katrina Szish.

"[DeSantis] was cool, calm, collected, and wasn't willing to back down," she added.

Cammack added there wasn't "a lot of fluff" to DeSantis' debate presentation. Just sticking to the issues which concern most Floridians.

Republicans "are about freedom," and DeSantis "espoused all of his policies that involve freedom," said Cammack, who oversees the state's 3rd congressional district, covering a large swath of northern Florida.

As for Crist, "you never know what you're going to get on a given day," says Cammack, while reiterating how Crist — formerly Florida's governor a decade ago (2007-11) — has sought various political offices as a Republican, Democrat, and independent.

"[Crist] just goes with the flow," says Cammack, with a hint of sarcasm, while adding that Governor DeSantis always does the right thing for his constituents.

For example, Cammack was proud of DeSantis for not letting Crist paint him into a proverbial corner on Monday, when Crist demanded that DeSantis publicly promise he would serve a "full four-year term" — and not pursue the White House in 2024.

"It's interesting that Charlie Crist wants to talk about somebody else being confused," said Cammack, once again lamenting Crist's political affiliations over the years.

DeSantis isn't only the high-profile Florida politician who's seemingly on solid ground for reelection purposes.

Cammack says she believes that Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., will garner "overwhelming support" from Republicans, independents, and moderate Democrats in his Senate battle with Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla.

According to Cammack, she and Demings previously spent time together in Department of Homeland Security meetings.

"It's clear [Demings] is a Progressive Socialist. She wants to control every aspect of our lives," says Cammack. "And Marco Rubio's fighting for our freedoms — on all fronts."

Cammack also praised Rubio for his tireless efforts during the Hurricane Ian recovery effort, saying the Florida senator regularly "had boots on the ground" and was "doing the work" during a time of crisis.

