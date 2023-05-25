Fla. Lt. Gov. Núñez to Newsmax: DeSantis 'Broke the Internet'

Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Núñez told Newsmax on Thursday that Gov. Ron DeSantis "broke the internet" with his presidential campaign announcement this week.

DeSantis officially announced his 2024 presidential campaign on Wednesday during an interview on Twitter Spaces with the company's CEO, Elon Musk. But far from a smooth takeoff, the announcement was delayed by technical difficulties.

Núñez said on "American Agenda" that the technical difficulties during DeSantis' announcement were due to "the amount of people trying to connect. We literally broke the internet."

The lieutenant governor said that since the announcement, "We've seen record numbers of people trying to access" the video, which has since received "over 18 million views."

"We're excited about the enthusiasm across the country; we're excited about his candidacy; and what I think people are going to see as they get to know Gov. DeSantis," Núñez said.

"We don't ever really subscribe to polls," she added. "We believe in people. And that's what is important about our game, and the governor's game, as he moves forward in the presidential campaign."

When asked how her role as lieutenant governor will change now that DeSantis is officially running for president, Núñez said that she has "been a partner with Gov. DeSantis since day one, when we got elected in 2018."

She added: "I've had a very large portfolio of issues and challenges that we deal with in my office. But I'm certainly happy and willing to step up to the plate and do whatever I need to do. But Governor DeSantis isn't going to turn his back on Florida. He's going to make sure that Florida is taken care of.

"Florida, obviously, is the state he was born and raised, just like I was; and so we're going to continue to make sure that everything that needs to be done will get done."

