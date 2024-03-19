Florida Lt. Gov. to Newsmax: 'Bracing' for Haitian Immigrants

Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez told Newsmax on Tuesday that the state is "bracing" for an influx of immigrants from Haiti, which is reeling from an outbreak of violence.

CNN reported that in the past several weeks, multiple criminal gangs launched widespread attacks on Haitian government buildings and public spaces, such as the airport in the capital city, Port-au-Prince, police stations, and even the National Penitentiary. The violence has caused citizens across the city to go without food, fuel, and water for days.

Nuñez said on "Wake Up America" that Florida has been preparing for this situation since "January of 2023 [when] the governor [Ron DeSantis] issued an executive order to protect our shores."

Nuñez said that Florida has "deployed assets, we've deployed personnel, we've made sure that there are not only marine patrol but air patrol because we understand that Florida, while it might not be a traditional border state, is disproportionately impacted by … the trends of illegal immigration.

"And so we're bracing for what could be a potentially very dangerous situation. It's reported that criminals have been emptied from the jails, and so the governor is really focusing on keeping Floridians safe, which is why he's done so much to prepare."

Nuñez added: "Of course, we would love to see additional responses. The federal government under Joe Biden has been utterly disastrous at the border, and we don't expect them to do much better in dealing with this situation in Haiti."

