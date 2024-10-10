Florida Police Chief to Newsmax: Residents Heeded Evacuation Warnings

William Tokajer, the chief of police for Holmes Beach, Florida, told Newsmax on Thursday he is grateful his residents evacuated, freeing up resources for first responders in the municipality battered by Hurricane Milton.

"Ninety-eight percent to 100% of people did listen and they did evacuate," Tokajer told "National Report." "I don't see anybody out here as I'm driving through the streets. There's nobody out on the roads. And that's good, because that gives us the time that we can get our first end teams in, and our public works out and our search and rescue teams to clear the roads and get prepared to let people back out."

Hurricane Milton plowed into the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday after cutting a destructive path across Florida that spawned more than a dozen tornadoes, destroyed homes and killed at least four people, but the storm did not trigger the catastrophic storm surge that was feared.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said at a morning briefing the state had avoided the worst-case scenario, though he cautioned the damage was still significant. The Tampa Bay area appeared to have escaped the deadly surge of seawater that had prompted the direst warnings.

Tokajer said they had received no 911 calls since the hurricane made landfall.

"I'm very pleased with that because that gives us the opportunity to do our job and clear the roads and get things taken care of, marked down where the wires are down, get our barricades where we have flooding, and just make sure the city is safe," Tokajer said.

Collaboration with the governor's office, other police departments and the National Guard has helped with the recovery, Tokajer said.

"Everybody down here works as a team," Tokajer said. "We keep things going. We've been through this before. We help each other out as much as we can."

Information from Reuters was used in this report.

