Carla Spalding to Newsmax: Biden Admin. 'Biggest Threat to America'

As the world moves to the brink of World War III, Republican House candidate Carla Spalding told Newsmax that the Biden administration is "the biggest threat to America."

"I'm hoping that this won't turn out to be another Afghanistan disaster," Spalding told Friday's "John Bachman Now." "How do we know that they'll be listening to the generals or are they going to listen to Biden, because that's where the disaster is.

"In fact, the biggest threat to America is actually Biden and the administration in my opinion."

Spalding is a Jamaican immigrant who joined the U.S. Navy at age 18, when her documents read "legal alien," she noted. She has since become a naturalized American citizen, she told host John Bachman in an in-studio interview.

Spalding took particular aim at Vice President Kamala Harris' struggles on the world stage and dealing with myriad tasks she has been assigned by President Joe Biden.

"She's never really answered a question – no matter what you ask her, she'll end up with laughter at the end, so you can never really take her seriously," Spalding said. "And for me, I think it's just an embarrassment to the world having her as the vice president."

Harris, hailed as the first Indo-Jamaican woman to be vice president, was not the only target of Spalding's ire. She also denounced Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

"Once I got involved, I saw the reckless policies that now they're having in place is completely destroying the country, not just the country but around the world," Spalding, a Navy veteran who has served as a nurse at Veterans Affairs hospitals, told Bachman. "I was hoping we could impeach [Biden], but obviously that's not going to happen, and even so, Kamala to me is just as bad – and forget Nancy Pelosi – just it would be a total disaster."

Spalding also rebuked Lightfoot reportedly suggesting she has the "biggest d*** in Chicago."

"She has bigger problems, actually," Spalding said. "In her particular city, policemen have resigned because of her poor policies, and we also have high in crime, and they have not attacked that. So, I really think now this point in time she need to really focus on Chicago."

Spalding is a threat to unseat Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., in the November midterms.

In the past race for Florida's Democrat-heavy 23rd Congressional District, Spalding was competitive against Schultz – a prominent Hillary Clinton ally and former Democratic National Committee chair who controversially held bias against Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., in the 2016 Democrat presidential primary – nearly defeating her.

"Absolutely we did, and this time we are going to win 2022," Spalding told Bachman.

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV's including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here