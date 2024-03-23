×
Tags: florida | haiti | migrant crisis | joe biden

Lt. Gov. Nuñez to Newsmax: Florida Can't Handle Any More Migrants

By    |   Saturday, 23 March 2024 01:41 PM EDT

Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez told Newsmax Saturday that with the influx of Americans migrating to the Sunshine State during the COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with the wave of migrants crossing into the United States under President Joe Biden's tenure, Florida can't handle a mass migration of Haitians.

"Biden's asleep at the wheel," Nuñez told "America Right Now" regarding the influx of migrants. "But that's why we've had to take action. That's why we had to deploy an additional 250 officers all around South Florida to make sure that if that wave does indeed materialize — that wave of Haitian immigrants — that we are gonna be able to deal with it — interdict them at sea — because if they reach our shores, it is a completely different process, and it's much more complicated.

"Florida, as you know, is booming," she continued. "We're the No. 1 state in net migration from places like California because of the craziness that is going on there. So as it is, Florida has seen a tremendous surge in population. We cannot afford another wave of ... migrants, no matter where they're coming from."

On Friday, NBC News reported that rampant gang violence is plaguing the capital of Port-au-Prince, leaving nearly a million stricken by famine.

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

