Fla. GOP Chair to Newsmax: State Voters Showed Support for Trump Admin

Republican supporters showed they were willing to demonstrate their backing for the current administration in the two Florida special election overwhelming wins, the state's GOP Chairman Evan Power told Newsmax on Wednesday.

"We took everything the Democrats had and gave it back, and we won by double digits," Power told "Wake Up America."

The special elections were needed in the Republican strongholds due to seats in the House left vacant by President Donald Trump's National Security Adviser Mike Waltz and onetime nominee for attorney general, Matt Gaetz.

Democrats pointed out that victorious Republicans Jimmy Patronis in Florida's 1st District and Randy Fine in the 6th District won by much smaller margins than is usual in their strong GOP districts.

But Power noted that "we won big and by record numbers in Florida [during the November elections], and getting people to vote right after they delivered a big victory is always hard. Special elections in Florida have always been close. This wasn't close, even though [Democrats] spent millions and millions of dollars."

Power said, "I think everyone was united in the fact that they wanted to send a message that President Trump needed Floridians to support him in Washington, D.C., and they sent two great ones in Jimmy Patronis and Randy Fine."

Power also stressed that Republicans are in a much better position than they were four years ago in the state, with the GOP outnumbering Democrats in registered voters. He said this is due to both "Donald Trump firing up the base and [that] our elected officials … in Florida have delivered policies that they campaigned on and delivered when they were elected."

Power said that both Patronis and Fine "are fighters, and they have fought for Florida for a long time," and he expects that they will bring that spirit and dedication to D.C.

