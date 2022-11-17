Rep. Steube to Newsmax: GOP-Led House Won't Send 'Blank Checks' to Ukraine

Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., quickly answered the question of whether the Republican-controlled House chamber would continue to bankroll Ukraine's war efforts against Russia, amid minimal oversight, similar to how the House Democrats have been operating over the last nine months.

"No ... because we have no oversight, no accountability for where the money went," Steube told Newsmax on Thursday while appearing on "John Bachman Now."

Steube has voted against the last two or three funding rounds to Ukraine.

Steube also shared the contents of a recent discussion with German officials, who were baffled to find out their weapons shipment to Ukraine ended up in Belgium.

"You're going to see a very different approach with the new Congress" in January, said Steube.

No more "blank checks" will be given to the Ukrainians, and every dollar will be accounted for, added Steube.

"The American people are more concerned with [domestic issues] and putting America first," said Steube, while reiterating the necessity for oversight and accountability, moving forward.

That same rationale will likely be applied to high-profile committee assignments in the House chamber.

In January, Steube expects prospective House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., to strip Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif. of their various committee roles.

"I've actually asked for the briefing" involving Swalwell and his alleged association with a Chinese spy, said Steube, before adding the FBI previously refused to provide such documentation.

But McCarthy now possesses that information. "So, you can expect the [committee removals] to happen when McCarthy gets the gavel" in 2023, said Steube.

And if Democrats should express outrage over the House Republicans tweaking the committees, Steube said the GOP investigators would be more than happy to present their findings to the American people.

"There's a big difference between us and the Democrats' sham investigations," said Steube. "We actually present the evidence first."

