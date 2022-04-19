Florida Lt. Gov. Nunez to Newsmax: Good Time to Reassess Disney District

The special district allowing Disney to act as its own local government isn't just a taxing entity, but one that allows the corporation to control its own destiny, meaning it has a special status and privilege that should stop, Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez argued on Newsmax Tuesday, after Gov. Ron DeSantis' announcement about a special session to discuss dismantling the arrangement.

"I think it's right to be able to look at it evaluate it, and then make sure that we're doing things and making sure that all of our corporations are on a level playing field so that do not favor disfavor one particular company only because of the power of their lobbying and special interests," Nunez said on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now." "I think anytime you hear about something that's been on the books since the 1960s, maybe it would be a good idea to reassess that."

The move from DeSantis and Florida Republicans comes after Disney's opposition to the Parental Rights in Education Act, the law that bans instruction that includes information on gender identity and sexual orientation being taught to children in grades K-3.

Nunez, however, said the move to decertify Disney's status you know, comes because she and DeSantis have been "staunch in making sure that we're protecting Floridians' interest every step of the way. We have always put Floridians first. That was our campaign promise back in 2018. We've made good on the campaign promises we've governed, and we want to continue to put Floridians' interests first, and that means sometimes challenging corporations and the privileges that they have embedded through law."

The lieutenant governor also commented on the decision from a U.S. federal judge in Florida to stop the mask mandates from continuing on planes and other forms of transportation, saying the rule was part of the CDC's method of taking actions beyond their scope of authority.

"Why was this allowed to fester this long?" she said. "I don't understand but I'm glad that this judge had the sense to address it and not be a liberal activist like what we see in so many cases. There are so many people, myself included, breathing a huge sigh of relief at not having to wear the mask on the planes."

Nunez also committed on DeSantis' recently submitted redistricting maps, coming after he vetoed the previous GOP-backed maps that kept minority districts in place.

"Why should we segregate individual voters based on the color of their skin?" she told Newsmax. "We would not stand for that, if they were doing that, say, in a public park, and we shouldn't stand for that in our maps."

The legislature will reevaluate its initial decision to approve the maps, which "did not pass muster" on the Constitution, said Nunez.

"We're very eager to see them pass maps that will meet constitutional muster and that will provide individuals an opportunity to vote for the candidate of their choice and not have a district that is gerrymandered in a way that stretches 200 miles east to west and tries to grab one population from northeast Florida and link it with a totally separate population in the panhandle."

