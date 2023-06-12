Florida AG Moody to Newsmax: Biden Using 'Deception and Gamesmanship'

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody told Newsmax on Monday that the state won "a victory for our country" after an appeals court kept in place a block on two Biden immigration policies, and accused the administration of "deception and gamesmanship" on immigration.

Moody's office is currently engaged in a lawsuit against President Joe Biden's administration over two immigration policies: "Parole Plus Alternatives to Detention" and "Parole with Conditions." A federal appeals court last week sided with Moody and rejected a request from the administration to stay two rulings from a Florida judge who blocked the policies while the administration's appeal of those rulings is still in progress.

Moody told "National Report" Monday, "I don't consider this a victory for my office or the state of Florida. I consider this a victory for our country."

She added: "The deception and gamesmanship in which this administration and President Biden have unleashed has been astounding. And you know, you talk about one particular policy that we just won on, and the injunction was kept in place by a federal court, it was pretty obvious it was unlawful. But … time and time again [since] President Biden took office, they have rolled out a policy which unleashes unvetted, little to no vetting of illegal, inadmissible aliens into our country en masse."

Moody went on to defend Florida's new immigration law, which is set to take effect on the first of next month. The Kaiser Family Foundation reports that the changes in the legislation have many in Florida's community of noncitizen immigrants, about 1.8 million people, concerned particularly about its provisions regarding screening requirements for employers.

"Florida is a welcoming state," she said. "In fact, we are prosperous and successful for so long because of so many hard-working, contributing folks that are here in our country legally."

