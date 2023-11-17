Siggy Flicker to Newsmax: Time for Jews to 'Vote MAGA'

Podcaster and commentator Siggy Flicker told Newsmax on Friday that Democrats no longer represent the Jewish people and that it's time for Jews to "vote MAGA."

"We shouldn't be surprised because elections have consequences when you're voting for the wrong person and your borders are wide open, and you have 15 million illegal aliens here, and jihad Hamas terrorist cells are here in the wide open," Flicker said on "American Agenda."

"This is what happens. That's why antisemitism is on the rise. You see, insanity is repeating the same mistakes over and over again and expecting different results. It's time for the Jewish people in America to wake up and to understand that the Democrat Party no longer serves them. There's one answer, and his name is [former President] Donald John Trump."

As an example, Flicker pointed out Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Jewish Democrat from New York, who addressed a pro-Israel rally in Washington, D.C., this week, telling the crowd of around 300,000 that the U.S. supports Israel, only to return to the Senate to vote against $14 billion in aid to Israel.

"I said to the Israeli people, 'Israel, we in America have your back,'" City & State New York reported Schumer saying during his speech. "America feels your pain. We ache with you. We stand with you. And we will not rest until you get all the assistance you need."

Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, reported that Schumer joined with all 51 Democrats in the Senate on Tuesday to block the $14.3 billion aid package approved by the Republican-led House, tabling the motion to vote on the bill.

"Senate Democrats are obsessed with funding Ukraine," Vance said in a press release. "Tonight's vote shows they'll hold up anything, block anything, and fight against anything if it means reducing their leverage for more Ukraine aid. We should support our Israeli friends. Not use their tragedy as a political bargaining chip."

Flicker said Israelis were happy when President Joe Biden visited the country after the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attacks that killed more than 1,200 Israelis and others and saw the kidnapping of more than 240 hostages, only to send additional money to Iran, a funding source for Hamas.

"[Schumer] voted on the floor to stop funding, not to send funding to Israel," Flicker said. "When Biden landed in Israel, everybody was really, really, happy. He came to Israel and he's showing support for the Jewish people, and then he tripped on a few stairs, walked into to a few walls, got back on the plane, and then he sent an additional $10 billion to Iran.

"It's time for the Jewish people to wake up. The Democrat Party is no longer the party of JFK. It's time to vote MAGA."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com