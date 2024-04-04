Hassan-Nahoum to Newsmax: US Gut Punched Israel at UN

Jerusalem Deputy Mayor Fleur Hassan-Nahoum told Newsmax on Thursday that the diplomatic cover the United States used to reliably provide for Israel was more important than military aid, which is what made last week's failure to veto a U.N. resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire between Israel and Hamas so "disappointing."

Hassan-Nahoum joined "The Record With Greta Van Susteren" to talk about the state of affairs in the Middle East in general, saying she still believes it's in America's best interest to support Israel.

"The help that we get from the United States is not simply military. We also get diplomatic coverage in the U.N.," Hassan-Nahoum told host Van Susteren. "Unfortunately, we saw a couple of weeks ago that even that is open to failing on us when the Biden administration did not boycott a call for a cease-fire that was not linked to the release of the hostages. It was very disappointing; it was a punch in the gut of Israel."

The U.S. abstained from the vote at a U.N. Security Council meeting on March 25, which had the effect of supporting the measure.

"But nevertheless, I still believe that the United States, its interest is to support Israel in the very biased U.N., which is comprised of 60% dictatorships that try to whitewash their own human rights crimes by blaming Israel for everything," Hassan-Nahoum added. "So the military aid is important; but much more, I think, it's the diplomatic aid in covering for Israel and helping us with the bias that comes from the United Nations."

Hassan-Nahoum also addressed the bombing strike that killed Iranian Gen. Mohammad Reza Zahedi, who once led the elite Quds Force in Lebanon and Syria. Though Israel is on high alert this week, bracing for retaliatory measures from Iran, Hassan-Nahoum said Iran will do more saber-rattling than taking action that could deepen its own involvement in a larger war.

"I don't think the Iranians want a full-on war with Israel for one simple reason: that they know that their own people would be behind Israel. That is the irony here. Their own people are seeking liberation, as is their entire Diaspora, of course," Hassan-Nahoum said. "And so ... they threaten all the time. That's Iran. They're always using rhetoric, and they're always threatening. But I'm not sure they want or they can handle a war right now."

Iran state TV reported earlier this week that the Supreme National Security Council had decided on a required response to the death of Zahedi and six others, including Zahedi's deputy.

"I think the military experts in this country are saying they may attack, but it's not going to be a big enough attack for this to conflagrate into a real war," Hassan-Nahoum said. "And I think if there's a big war here with Iran, I think the allies — and I think the U.S. — would probably get dragged in. And that's the last thing they want."

