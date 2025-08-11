Fleur Hassan-Nahoum to Newsmax: UN Relief Agency Is 'Toxic'

Israeli trade envoy and former Jerusalem deputy Mayor Fleur Hassan-Nahoum told Newsmax on Monday that the United Nations Relief and Works Agency, known as UNRWA, is "toxic."

"UNRWA is the most toxic U.N. organization that is only there to reverse — in their minds — the sin of the creation of the state of Israel in 1948," she told "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE."

UNRWA is in place to support Palestinian refugees, but Hassan-Nahoum said it is actually working to undermine the state of Israel.

"The government of the Mahmoud Abbas Palestinian Authority basically takes a lot of money from all around the world, has a curriculum that teaches children how to hate Jews from the moment they're born, which is funded by the entire world through UNRWA."

She said the disputed territory, which Israel militarily captured in 1967, was previously held by Jordan.

"I want to remind everybody that we won a war we didn't start, and it was Jordan who illegally occupied from 1948 to 1967 that area," Hassan-Nahoum said.

"So when they talk about an occupation, well, who exactly are we occupying? Are we occupying Jordan? No, Jordan didn't want it back. They don't want to take care of these people. And, unfortunately, their government doesn't take care of the people.

"And everything, the whole ethos is the Jews are to blame. So you don't pick the trash up, the Jews are to blame. The occupation is to blame. So it's the opposite of what you and I consider values, which is accountability, responsibility," she said.

"Grow up. Stop. The world has to stop infantilizing the Palestinian leadership, because the fact that we have a conflict with Israel is not an excuse for not picking up the trash.

The fundamental problem, she said, is a lack of true leadership among the Palestinian authorities.

"What we need are noncorrupt Palestinian leaders. And, unfortunately, there aren't any."

Israel has continued its military offensive against Hamas terrorists in Gaza, who still hold prisoners from the Oct. 7 attacks.

