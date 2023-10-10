Fleitz to Newsmax: Hamas Used Sophisticated Measures in Attack Plan

Former National Security Council chief Fred Fleitz told Newsmax Tuesday that the Hamas terrorists plotting this week’s massive attack on Israel used “sophisticated measures” to hide their activities and plans from detection by various intelligence agencies, which could also be evidence of Iran’s involvement.

“Some very sophisticated measures were taken [by Hamas] to hide preparations for this attack,” Fleitz said during "Wake Up America" Tuesday. “They weren't using cellphones. Communications were by paper, and my guess is that most of the fighters didn't know what was going to happen or when or where they were going until the very last moment.

"Their cellphones were confiscated so they could not be tracked. But look, an attack of this sophistication, this effort to evade Israeli and American intelligence, this needed a state intelligence service to help them. This is more evidence of direct Iranian involvement.”

Fleitz also said that with intelligence failures like this, there are usually signs that something was coming that could have been detected.

The Times of Israel reported Monday that an Egyptian intelligence official said Israel ignored a tip that a “terrible operation” was in the works.

According to the report, Egyptian intelligence warned Jerusalem about “something big” being planned by Gaza-based terrorists, but the warnings were ignored.

“We have warned them an explosion of the situation is coming, and very soon, and it would be big,” the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn’t authorized to discuss the content of sensitive intelligence discussions with the media, told The Associated Press. “But they underestimated such warnings.”

Israeli Prime Minister Bejamin Netanyahu denied the claim and called the report “fake news.”

“No early message came from Egypt and the prime minister did not speak or meet with the intelligence chief since the establishment of the government — not indirectly or directly,” his office told the news outlet in a statement.

Fleitz said, in any case, it was a “stunning failure” for both U.S. intelligence and the Israeli Mossad.

“Clearly we missed something, and Israeli intelligence missed something as well,” Fleitz said. “This was a stunning intelligence failure certainly for the U.S., but definitely from Mossad, which has human sources within Gaza [and] intense electronic surveillance of Gaza.

Fleitz said that while the recent $6 billion released to Iran for six prisoners likely did not directly fund the deadly attacks, other money was available to put this together.

“The Biden administration wants to talk about the $6 billion, claiming it couldn't have funded the recent attack. You know they're right,” he said. “There's other money, lots of it, that went to Iran with increased oil revenues. Hundreds of millions of dollars that went to the Palestinian Authority starting in January 2021 that the Biden administration knew probably financed terrorism.”

