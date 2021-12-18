Rep. Fleischmann to Newsmax: Dems Looking for Another 'Weak Spot' With Voting Bill

With the Build Back Better stalled, Democrats have shifted their focus to passing voting rights legislation, but Rep. Chuck Fleishmann told Newsmax Saturday that's just another pivot to "try to find a weak spot."

"We do not need federal control of these elections," the Tennessee Republican said on Newsmax's "America Right Now."

"This bill is a disaster. Sadly, it has been passed in the House, as was BBB, by Nancy Pelosi and her minions."

President Joe Biden, while stressing this week that the push will continue for his spending bill, said that "we must also press forward on voting rights legislation and make progress on this as quickly as possible."

Fleischmann told Newsmax that there must be voter confidence, but at the same time, the Constitution must be followed to ensure that there is one legal vote per person.

"The Democrats want federal control of elections for the simple reason that they want to control the American agenda for decades to come," said Fleischmann. "As Americans, we can't let this happen to our republic, since it's arguably not constitutional what they're trying to do."

Fleischmann added that it was good that Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., continued to hold out against the Build Back Better Act, because "whether it's unleashing a legion of IRS agents giving illegals, amnesty and mass creating more taxes, it's a horrific, bad bill for America. We need to beat it. It never needs to become law."

Meanwhile, Biden's Environmental Protection Agency is seeking changes to the ethanol mandate that could raise gas prices, reports The Wall Street Journal, and Fleischmann said his message to the Biden administration and Democrats would be to "do a total recalibration" of their policies.

"The United States has such abundant oil and natural gas out there, but when they quell energy production, when they stop it, when they stop pipelines, when they wait, when they hurt supplies, they're doing things that are hurting our economy," said Fleischmann. "[They are] hurting the most vulnerable in the economy, the poor and the working class or hurting them worse with inflation."

He added that he'd advise Biden to get out former President Donald Trump's "playbook" and look at how to make America energy independent.

"We went from being an importer to a net exporter under President Trump of oil," he said. "That's incredible. We have abundant resources right here."

But Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Pelosi, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer have a "left-wing agenda," said Fleischmann, and "we're going to pay for it."

