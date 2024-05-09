Rep. Fleischmann to Newsmax: Equal Representation Act Counters Radical Left

The House bill passed Wednesday that would add a citizenship question to the census and require that only citizens count when determining the number of congressional seats a state receives will counter what the radical left has done, Rep. Chuck Fleischmann, R-Tenn., said on Newsmax.

The legislation — titled the Equal Representation Act — cleared the chamber in a party-line 206-202 vote.

"It is fundamental to our great constitutional republic that only American citizens, whether it's in local, state, federal elections, can and should have the right to vote," Fleischmann told "Newsline" on Thursday.

"Some municipalities and some of these ridiculous sanctuary cities have tried to allow illegals to vote," he said. "It's wrong. It's an affront to our constitutional republic. Yesterday was a milestone day.

"Why? Because we make sure absolutely certain of two things: by 2030, we will know with great particularity and specificity how many illegals are actually in the country. We don't know because of Biden's not only incentivized open border policy, but how many are actually here? But, we've got to make absolutely certain that we do not reward or incentivize illegal immigration. That's what the radical left has done. That's what Joe Biden has done. That's what Donald Trump will stop, and that's what I stopped yesterday."

Fleischmann also touched on the importance of reviving uranium production in the U.S.

"The United States is playing catch up," he said.

"The new reactors, whether they're generation three reactors or generation four reactors, the United States has some tremendous models that we want to get perfected and market to the world. Our adversaries, let me be specific: China and Russia. Our friends: the French and the South Koreans, are all in this space. Nuclear power is critically important. The new models are smaller, easier to build, easier to license.

"Many of these will be dependent on a fuel called Haleu that's enriched uranium up to 20%."

About 12% of the uranium used to produce electricity at U.S. nuclear power plants is imported from Russia, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

