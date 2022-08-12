Rep. Fleischmann to Newsmax: 'Miracle' Needed to Stop Inflation Bill

The Democrats' Inflation Reduction Act, a $740 billion spending measure is a "horrible bill" that will only serve to increase inflation and harm America, but it will pass "unless we get a miracle," Rep. Chuck Fleischmann said on Newsmax Friday as arguments continued on the House floor ahead of a vote.

"I will be an unequivocal no," the Tennessee Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report." "This needs to fail, and it won't because the radical left has come together … just think about this: $80 billion for the IRS, or six times their existing budget, for over 87,000 more agents. This is outrageous on its face."

The blame lies on Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., for the bill getting through the Senate, along with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and President Joe Biden, as they are pushing the measure through because they "know they're going to get clobbered in November," said Fleischmann.

"It's a foregone conclusion," he said. "We're going to take over the House. They're just trying to pivot to save their solid blue districts. This is bad for America.

"If you're watching, if you're independent and an American of good conscience, call your congressional office and tell them to vote no. This is a bad deal in every form or fashion."

But at the end of the day, Democrats come together to vote for their legislation, even on a bad bill, because they are "just more disciplined" to vote as a party, said Fleischmann.

"They'd rather pass a bad bill and stick together than do what's right for the American people," he said. "These 20 vulnerable Democrats, and I think there's more than that, I think there's probably about 40 or 50, [who could] stand up and vote no if they want any chance in November, but the point is, you've got to do the right thing for the American people."

But the current legislation is part of a "progression of bad bills that hurt the American people," said Fleischmann.

"We are $31 trillion in debt," he said. "We're spending money we don't have. And I was just this week with members of our armed forces whose families have to rely on food banks for food. That's outrageous, and they're putting 87,000 more IRS agents on the scene to bother American citizens and taxpayers."

Fleischmann also on Friday said he applauds former President Donald Trump for announcing overnight that he wants the information about the warrant used by the FBI to search his Florida home to be released.

"A former president's residence being raided by the FBI, it was unnecessary," said Fleischmann. "In my view, it was unnecessary."

Republicans, though, "will demand answers when we take over in the fall," he added. "We're going to have hearings and we're gonna get to the bottom of all this, but [Attorney General] Merrick Garland is either on offense or defense, we don't know what.

"He's standing firm for his people, but he's going to have a lot of questions that he has to answer, and Joe Biden has to answer a lot of questions."

