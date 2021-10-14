Rep. Fleischmann to Newsmax: Bill Giving Congress Control of Refugees Needed

Rep. Chuck Fleischmann told Newsmax Thursday he backs a measure from House Republicans to reclaim congressional authority over refugee admissions into the United States.

"We have seen chaos, total chaos, with numbers approaching the millions of people being let loose in this country," the Tennessee Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report." "It's catch and release — it's chaos, it's unsecure borders. It's totally, totally wrong. It's not only an immigraiton problem, it's a national security problem."

The GOP's Secure America Act, in addition to giving Congress control over refugee admissions, also adds new forms of screening and controls the Deparment of Homeland Security's ability to send immigrants into the United States.

"This administration has just gone in a completely different direction," said Fleischmann, pointing out that under former President Donald Trump, "we had a secure border system. We were building the wall. We were going in the right direction."

But under President Joe Biden's administration, Fleischmann said, there have been nothing but wrong turns.

"This is a good bill," he said. "It's a good start. Unfortunately Democrats who control the House and the Senate, and sadly, the White House will block this."

The border numbers, however, don't matter to the Biden administration, Fleischmann said, as it is "pandering to the left wing of their party, which does not know anything about economics."

"They want a radical left-wing agenda to move this country in the wrong direction," he added. "Biden, who I think is largely a handled president, is being controlled by these people and is being led in the wrong direction. Consequently, our country's going in the wrong direction."

That means a "major reset" is needed that will focus "on economic freedom, the free enterprise system, and getting our country back on track economically," said Fleischmann. "I can't make apologies for this administration. They are just in sheer and utter chaos, and it's hurting our country, with its inflation, its lack of confidence."

