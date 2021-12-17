Rep. Fleischmann to Newsmax: Time for Americans to Fight 'Build Back Better'

The "Build Back Better" Act is the "worst thing" the United States has faced in a long time, and it's time for the American people — and not just conservative Republicans — to push back against it, Rep. Chuck Fleischmann said on Newsmax Friday.

"I applaud Sen. [Joe] Manchin D-W.Va.] for holding the line on it, but it's time for the American people, not just conservative Republicans like myself, to stand up and say this bill is a disaster, the Tennessee Republican said on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now."

The bill, if passed, will unleash "legions of IRS agents" to collect the taxes needed to pay for it, allow amnesty for illegal immigrants, and more that "takes our country in the wrong direction," he added.

But people like President Joe Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi [D-Calif.], and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer [D-N.Y.] will "continue to push this radical left-wing agenda that mainstream America doesn't want," said the congressman.

The measure also comes at a time when inflation is hurting the poor and working-class, and Biden does not have a plan to deal with the rising costs, Fleischmann also said.

"The policies that he's put in since he's been in office with this administration have helped to hurt the problem and caused more inflation," said Fleischmann. "If you have abundant oil and natural gas out there, it's basic economics. But when you have more regulations, when you're stopping supply, when you're hurting our basic economic manufacturing and distribution sectors with bad policies, that hurts businesses."

Fleischmann added that he is "sad to say" that the worst is yet to come.

"I couldn't disagree more with the White House spokesperson saying that Republicans are rooting for inflation," he said. "They couldn't be more wrong. Under President [Donald] Trump, we had a great, vibrant economy with no inflation. We were going in the right direction. All Americans were rising. Now all Americans are sinking under Joe Biden."

