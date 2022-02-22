Rep. Fleischmann to Newsmax: Biden Must Be Clear Invasion Is Unacceptable

It's unacceptable that Ukraine, as a sovereign nation, has been invaded by Russia and President Joe Biden needs to be "very clear and steadfast that the United States will not stand for this aggression," Rep. Chuck Fleischmann said Tuesday on Newsmax.

"The United States, as the beacon of freedom around the world, needs to be heard loud and clear," the Tennessee Republican said on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now," in an interview airing before the president announced sanctions on Russa. "We need to be strong in our resolve."

Fleischmann pointed out that swift and severe sanctions were promised if an invasion did take place, and that the United States' friends and enemies alike are "puzzled" by the Biden administration's foreign policy.

"I want to give the president the benefit of the doubt because, at times like these, we need to stand united as Americans against tyranny, against aggression, and to be heard loud and clear," said Fleischmann. "Our allies are doing that. The Germans did that just today by saying they're going to cancel the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. That is clearly a strong message.

"The world needs to be heard, but the United States stands again as the beacon of freedom around the world. The world looks to us."

Former President Donald Trump issued a statement Tuesday saying that Russia has become rich under the Biden administration, calling Biden's sanctions weak, and saying that an invasion of Ukraine could have been avoided.

Fleischmann said he agreed, and to remember that under Trump, the United States became an exporter of oil.

But after Biden took office, he immediately canceled the Keystone XL pipeline and took other actions to thwart the nation's oils supply, said Fleischmann.

"You're going to see prices go up, and the Biden administration has put us in a position that now we're dependent on foreign oil," he added. "The American consumer is being held hostage by these ridiculous energy policies of this administration again.

"I hearken back to the great days when Trump was president. And what did we have? We had abundant supply where exporting and we were continuing to go out and find new resources. The United States has abundant oil and natural gas. President Biden needs to go out and develop these resources and ease the supply chain. We've got to do that. It's simple, first-grade economics. It's supply and demand."

Fleischmann also spoke out about reports that a fence is being restored around the Capitol in time for Biden's State of the Union address.

"We don't need any more walls or fences in Washington, D.C.," he said. "We need walls on the southern border. That is porous and it's falling apart with over 2 million illegal aliens pouring across our borders. It's an outrage."

