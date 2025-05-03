Fr. Flanagan to Newsmax: Next Pope Should Be Clear on Catholic Teachings

Cardinals from around the world have gathered in Rome the past week to begin the conclave and have agreed for the process of electing a new pope to begin on May 7. Fr. Patrick Flanagan, Chair of the Department of Theology and Religious Studies at Saint John’s University told Newsmax on Saturday that “it’s critical the next Pope be clear and sound on the presentation of Catholic teaching.”

“I think one of the concerns that many critics have of Pope Francis is that he was not always clear and left the door open for suspicion and concern,” Flanagan said during an appearance on “Saturday Agenda.”

John Yep, CEO and President of Catholic for Catholics joined the conversation and said there are some things in the Catholic Church “that need correction.”

“You know, there are some things we learned and different people reacted in different ways. But I think it's time now to really, really pray and also continue to voice our opinions, like father and myself are doing. Just to bring this up to the attention of the Cardinals. Now is the time to speak. During this interregnum period,” Yep added.

Yep argued that he hopes the “prayers of the faithful” will guide the cardinals into making the correct decision. “We have lived through a pontificate the last 12 years, which many would argue has caused a lot of confusion and just shying away from traditional Catholic teachings,” he said.

