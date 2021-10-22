Rep. Fitzgerald to Newsmax: AG Garland Ducked GOP Questions

House Judiciary Committee member Rep. Scott Fitzgerald told Newsmax Friday he was "shocked" by how many questions Attorney General Merrick Garland dodged during his congressional hearing.

The Wisconsin Republican also said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America" that he is not convinced the Department of Justice won't go after parents who have been complaining about their children being taught about critical race theory and other controversial subjects.

"I was shocked from the beginning at how he dodged so many of the questions that were asked by members by just saying that I have no knowledge of that or I haven't looked into that," Fitzgerald said.

"I mean, you would think that this guy was not running the department at this point. I think a lot of the members on Judiciary that I spoke to afterward were very disappointed that he wasn't able to answer the vast majority of the questions that were asked by the Republican members."

Fitzgerald added that he doesn't think Garland will stay away from the matter of school board meetings, as "there is absolutely somebody at that department that is motivated by the idea, as long as the National School Board Association thinks it is a good idea."

He further pointed out that members of the committee had already seen a memo written in early October, and had found it "unbelievable that they're actually threatening school board members and parents that would dare to show up at a school board meeting."

However, Garland "fumbled" his answers on the topic, even though "we repeatedly asked the same question in a different form from member to member, just to see if there was some way that he could explain it," said Fitzgerald.

Meanwhile, Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, was not allowed to play a video during procedures after a rule was quoted saying a 48-hour notice is required to play a video during opening statements.

But Fitzgerald said there is not a rule, and that the video was already ready to go.

"We knew all we wanted to do was demonstrate and show everyone that was going to be watching the hearing that this is the kind of debate and discussion that they're afraid of," he said. "I don't know how many times I've seen the video already of Jan. 6. Anytime they want to distract, anytime they don't want to talk about what's important, they roll out the footage, but we couldn't show our footage yesterday."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here