Rep. Fitzgerald to Newsmax: Biden Docs Getting 'Classic Cover-Up'

The news that the FBI searched the Penn Biden Center offices in mid-November after lawyers for President Joe Biden found classified documents there, along with the White House's claims that it did not know about the documents before the midterm elections, point to a "classic cover-up" that is typical for the administration, Rep. Scott Fitzgerald said on Newsmax on Wednesday.

"I think the most damaging thing that came out over this weekend was it appears that Joe Biden was personally paid a million dollars by the Penn center [for] lectures," the Wisconsin Republican told Newsmax's "Wake Up America," quoting a Republican National Committee report.

Fitzgerald said that Biden means has been "caught red-handed."

"At this point, there's no way that any defense attorney could wiggle out of answering some of these questions," said Fitzgerald. "I just go back to what we're focused on in the Judiciary [Committee], which is these are the very specific things, not to mention the documents that are sprawled all the way from D.C. to Delaware that are absolutely linked to Hunter Biden's business dealings."

Fitzgerald said the evolving reports also prove that the documents that were found in several locations were not just boxes that had been carried out while Biden was in the U.S. Senate or while he was serving as vice president under former President Barack Obama.

"These were specifically collected and used in the Biden family's criminal activity that we know existed," he said.

Meanwhile, the House Judiciary Committee, on which Fitzgerald serves, is meeting Wednesday to break down Biden's border crisis and other issues, and the congressman told Newsmax that he is expecting pushback from Democrats on the committee over the GOP's arguments.

"We haven't really convened yet, but my experience over the last two years is that for the most part, it's been the same group of members of Congress, so I anticipate with [Rep.] Jerry Nadler running the show on that side, that there will be a lot of blocking and a lot of obstruction, just like we saw last time around," Fitzgerald said.

