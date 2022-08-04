Pa.'s John Fetterman Is a Bernie Sanders Elitist!

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman's main source of income for a large part of his life was his parents, according to Fetterman and public records, reports Newsmax TV’s Mike Carter.

Fetterman, who is campaigning as Pennsylvania’s Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate, portrays himself in ads as a tattooed everyman from a rugged steel town outside Pittsburgh.

"Fetterman wears Braddock on his sleeves, a zip code tattooed on one arm, the dates of murders on the other," a narrator reads in a recent ad, referring to the town of Braddock where Fetterman was mayor for 13 years.

"I do not look like a typical politicia; I don't even look like a typical person," Fetterman says in another portion of the ad.

But public records show Fetterman’s parents gave him and his family $54,000 in 2015. In 2013, he moved to an industrial loft he purchased from his sister for just $1 after she paid $70,000 for it six years earlier.

Fetterman said the financial support allowed him to focus on his job as mayor of Braddock, one that paid him just $150 a month.

He now earns $217,000 a year as lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania.

Brittany Yanick, communications director for Dr. Mehmet Oz, who is running as the GOP candidate opposite Fetterman in the Pennsylvania Senate race, told Fox News Digital: "Here are facts — John Fetterman was living off of Daddy's money until he was 46. During this period, he failed to pay his taxes 67 times. Now, he's running for Senate, and wants to raise your taxes by trillions and spend billions more than even Biden."

"John Fetterman knows how to tweet, but apparently not how to type TurboTax.com. We suggest he take lessons in between his rush to get from one nonexistent public event to the next," she added.

Joe Calvello, Fetterman's campaign communications director, told Fox News that Fetterman was dedicated to public service.

"John has spent his career rolling up his sleeves and fighting for forgotten people and communities in Pennsylvania. He has dedicated his life to public service and helping others. John had a good job with a good paycheck, but gave it up to focus on serving the forgotten communities in PA," Calvello said.

"Mehmet Oz is an ultramillionaire who lives in a mansion in New Jersey and made his money as a TV star, selling scam products to viewers who trusted him. Oz is a phony who clearly does not understand and does not even give a [expletive] about the working people of Pennsylvania," he added.

Calvello also mentioned that "John will go to Washington and take on the special interests and lobbyists who have been taking advantage of working people and shipping our jobs overseas. Dr. Oz will go to Washington and just look out for himself and his rich friends."

