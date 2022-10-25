×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: fetterman | democrats | pennsylvania | rick scott

Rick Scott to Newsmax: Fetterman Has to Defend Democrat Policies

(Newsmax/"Rob Schmitt Tonight")

By    |   Tuesday, 25 October 2022 09:01 PM EDT

Pennsylvania Democrat Senate candidate John Fetterman is “like every Democrat this cycle,” because “they’ve got to defend their policies,” Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., told Newsmax Tuesday.

Those policies include out-of-control spending, being soft-on-crime, an open border and the Afghanistan withdrawal, Scott told “Rob Schmitt Tonight.”

Scott noted as well that Fetterman is even more radical than most other Democrats since he supports a mass release of criminals from prison and legalizing all drugs. Host Rob Schmitt added that Fetterman has repeatedly called for decriminalizing hard drugs, such as heroin, meth and fentanyl, and has championed the release of murderers from prison, calling one such release “the morality of having these folks back home.”

“What's the morality of taking care of citizens?” Scott asked. “I mean, the Democrat policies, this defund and reimagine the police stuff and releasing these criminals, I mean, it's putting all of our families at risk. I mean, what's the morality of that? There are children that can't go out and play on the streets anymore.

“What Fetterman’s done, the Democrats have done, is so bad for American families, and it makes you mad what they're doing to our children, with the drugs and the risk of crime. All these things, it just makes you mad,” Scott continued.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Pennsylvania Democrat Senate candidate John Fetterman is "like every Democrat this cycle," because "they've got to defend their policies," Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., told Newsmax Tuesday.
fetterman, democrats, pennsylvania, rick scott
256
2022-01-25
Tuesday, 25 October 2022 09:01 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved