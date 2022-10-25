Rick Scott to Newsmax: Fetterman Has to Defend Democrat Policies

Pennsylvania Democrat Senate candidate John Fetterman is “like every Democrat this cycle,” because “they’ve got to defend their policies,” Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., told Newsmax Tuesday.

Those policies include out-of-control spending, being soft-on-crime, an open border and the Afghanistan withdrawal, Scott told “Rob Schmitt Tonight.”

Scott noted as well that Fetterman is even more radical than most other Democrats since he supports a mass release of criminals from prison and legalizing all drugs. Host Rob Schmitt added that Fetterman has repeatedly called for decriminalizing hard drugs, such as heroin, meth and fentanyl, and has championed the release of murderers from prison, calling one such release “the morality of having these folks back home.”

“What's the morality of taking care of citizens?” Scott asked. “I mean, the Democrat policies, this defund and reimagine the police stuff and releasing these criminals, I mean, it's putting all of our families at risk. I mean, what's the morality of that? There are children that can't go out and play on the streets anymore.

“What Fetterman’s done, the Democrats have done, is so bad for American families, and it makes you mad what they're doing to our children, with the drugs and the risk of crime. All these things, it just makes you mad,” Scott continued.

