Rep. Edwards to Newsmax: States, Not D.C., Better Prepared to Deal With Disaster Relief

When it comes to disaster relief funds, states are "far better prepared to deal with boots on the ground and serve the people in those states than the bureaucracy that we see here in Washington, D.C.," Rep. Chuck Edwards, R-N.C, said to Newsmax Thursday.

"Not only do these folks know the area and understand the topography and the people, they know the capabilities of their own state government," Edwards told "National Report."

"You know, right now, North Carolina is in the process of submitting an action plan to the federal government on how to spend the funds that Congress has already appropriated. And it looks like that action plan, without intervention from the president or my office, could take up to five months to even become approved before we could start getting money out the door. That's just but one example of the bureaucracy that folks have to deal with here in Washington, D.C., and there's a much better way," he added.

"I trust the folks in North Carolina to make those decisions far better than I do the folks up here in Washington."

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem two weeks ago told CNN that there should still be a federal role in disaster relief but says President Donald Trump should "get rid of FEMA the way it exists today."

