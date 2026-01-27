Fmr FEMA Admin to Newsmax: FEMA's Primary Role Is Financial Assistance

Former FEMA Administrator Craig Fugate told Newsmax on Tuesday that the agency's "primary role" in the wake of the massive winter storm impacting Southern states will be providing financial assistance, not running on-the-ground operations.

Appearing on Newsmax's "Wake Up America," Fugate said that FEMA "comes alongside" state and local officials rather than leading disaster response efforts.

"They're not in front of it, and they're not in charge of it," Fugate said. "This will really come down to the majority of this response not being your traditional responders. It's the power companies and the highway departments and road crews."

Fugate noted that FEMA had pre-positioned generators and staff and embedded personnel in state emergency operations centers but emphasized that most states "knew what was coming and had things ready."

"Most of this, I think, is going to come down to probably financial assistance versus a lot of equipment," he said. "FEMA in most cases was on standby mode, ready to go if requested."

Addressing the storm's impact, Fugate said ice damage to power lines remains the biggest challenge, leaving many residents without electricity amid extreme cold. "That's not going to be something that will get turned on quickly," he warned.

He urged residents to stay indoors, avoid hazardous travel, and take safety precautions, cautioning that "slips and falls can be significant" and that carbon monoxide from fuel-burning heaters is "so dangerous."

Looking ahead to the possibility of another storm, Fugate said the greatest strain would fall on utility crews and road departments that are already stretched thin. He added that community-level action remains critical, saying, "The fastest response in any of these disasters is when it's safe, go check on your neighbors."

Fugate concluded by advising patience during cleanup efforts. "If you can wait, that is the best thing to do until it warms up," he said.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com