Tags: federal reserve | treasury | svb | collapse

Sen. Cramer to Newsmax: SVB Collapse Warning Signs Ignored

kevin cramer

Sen. Kevin Cramer (AFP via Getty)

Wednesday, 15 March 2023 10:10 PM EDT

Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., a member of the Senate Banking Committee, told Newsmax that prior to Silicon Valley Bank's collapse, a number of responsible parties were "asleep at the switch."

Speaking on "Eric Bolling: The Balance," Cramer said, "We should resist making kneejerk responses until we know more about what happened at each of these banks: what were the fundamentals; how much of it is related to the ... upside-down situation related to, you know, the fast spike in interest rates and deposits; how much of it is capitalization; how much of it is not.

"But, it certainly does seem that there were some people that were asleep at the switch whether its management; board, perhaps; ... regulators. Because it does appear there were some warning signs —  acknowledged warning signs  —  that weren't heeded in time to salvage these situations.

"And so," the senator added, "there's just a lot that we have to learn ... before we jump to, certainly jump to some sort of systemic solution to what might be a fairly localized problem."

When addressing factors that led to the collapse of SVB, Cramer said there's "no question ... that the chain of events begins with overspending."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Wednesday, 15 March 2023 10:10 PM
