Ansbro to Newsmax: Lack of Environmental Test Results From 9/11 Unacceptable

In the days after the Sept. 11 attacks, first responders were told the air was safe to breathe but multiple New York City agencies still say they have no relevant documents related to environmental test results on site, which is a "dog ate my homework kind of answer," said Andrew Ansbro, president of the FDNY Uniformed Firefighters Association, on Newsmax.

"Unfortunately, New York City is claiming that they can't find any of the records of who knew what or when it happened," Ansbro said on "National Report." "And they claim they can't find anything, which is, you know, a dog ate my homework kind of answer.

"I think by now we've all established that what happened down there is getting us sick, and we're looking for more of the records as far as to what they knew to hold them accountable and who knew what as well."

Ansbro continued about what happened in those days of uncertainty.

"We were told the air was safe, but we know that wasn't true," he said. "It's important that we know that there were people there that may have misrepresented or flat-out lied about what they knew, and we feel it's important to get that information out there so that it doesn't happen again.

" … God forbid something like that happen again, that we're going to hold everyone accountable for their long-term health and we're going to do our jobs, we're going to do what we have to do, but we have to be told honestly what you know, what the dangers are and the fact that 24 years have gone by.

"These people need to be held accountable for what they knew and when they knew it."

