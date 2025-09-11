Retired FBI Agent Chadwick to Newsmax: Kirk Killer Will Be Caught 'Fairly Quickly'

Every resource is being made available and the FBI "will catch" the person who killed conservative activist Charlie Kirk "fairly quickly," said retired FBI agent Rob Chadwick.

Kirk, 31, was shot Wednesday while speaking at an event at Utah Valley University. His killer is still at large.

"This kind of reminds me of the hunt for Dylann Roof when I responded to the attack in Charleston, South Carolina," Chadwick told Newsmax's "The Chris Salcedo Show."

Roof killed nine people at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina, a historic Black church, on June 17, 2015. He was arrested the day after the shooting in North Carolina.

"You know, he was able to evade us and get all the way to western North Carolina from Charleston. ... Every resource is being made available. Every law enforcement agency in the country now has this picture, and I'm sure additional details that are being withheld from the media to keep that advantage. They will catch him fairly quickly, I'm certain," he added.

The FBI on Thursday released photos of a person of interest in the shooting as investigators are appealing to the public for tips.

The suspect is believed to have jumped off a roof and fled into a neighborhood after firing one shot and has not yet been identified, authorities said Thursday. Previously, they announced they had recovered a high-powered rifle that may have been used in the deadly attack.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

