Retired FBI Agent Jupin to Newsmax: FBI Will Find Sniper Soon Enough

Charlie Kirk's assassination shows that the "politicization in this country has become so divisive ... just because people disagree," says Jack Jupin, a retired FBI supervisory special agent.

"Charlie was a great man. Whether you agree with him or don't agree with him. He's a father of two little girls," Jupin said Thursday during an appearance on Newsmax's "National Report."

"I took this assassination very personally ... people are going after people now just because they don't agree with their opinion.

"The FBI is well on this and they're purposely not revealing information at this point in time because we do have some technology that's allowing us to further the investigation. And they're going to do that until they need to tell the public something or need their assistance in something.

"But, you know, my prayers go to Charlie Kirk and his family. It's a sad day. It's obviously the anniversary of 9/11, which is, you know, obviously another tragic day in our history. But, you know, the politicalization in this country has become so divisive and so much hatred just because people disagree. It's a sad state of affairs."

The sniper who assassinated Kirk is believed to have jumped off a roof and fled into a neighborhood after firing one shot and has not been identified, authorities said Thursday in disclosing they have recovered a high-powered, bolt-action rifle they believe was used in the attack. They added that they are reviewing video footage of the person they believe was responsible.

The shooter appeared to be of college age and blended in on the university campus where Kirk was killed Wednesday, said Beau Mason, the commissioner of the Utah Department of Public Safety. It remained unclear how far the shooter has traveled, though law enforcement officials say nearby woods where the rifle was found have been secured.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com