×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: fbi | hunter biden | midterms | oversight | congress

Rep. Sessions to Newsmax: FBI Should Probe Hunter Biden or Face Congressional Panel

Rep. Sessions to Newsmax: FBI Should Probe Hunter Biden or Face Congressional Panel
Representative Pete Sessions (R-TX). (Jason Andrew/POOL/AFP via Getty)

By    |   Saturday, 30 July 2022 01:47 PM EDT

Rep. Pete Sessions, R-Texas, told Newsmax that the FBI ought not to invoke political bias when it comes to investigating Hunter Biden, or it could face Congressional oversight after the midterms, likely in a Republican-led committee.

Sessions' comment comes in light of Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, announcing earlier on Newsmax that whistleblowers had informed him that a "very liberal, very partisan," man in the FBI dubbed "T-Bo" acted in a biased manner when he decided not to open an investigation into Hunter Biden, despite opening one on former President Donald Trump.

Speaking with "Saturday Report," Sessions said lawmakers were giving the FBI an opportunity to "properly, carefully, lawfully proceed under the law" to investigate Hunter. The congressman noted that if the FBI appears to act in a biased manner, then they could face Congressional oversight after the midterms.

"It diminishes the view that the American people have of the confidence in these organizations," Sessions said of the FBI acting on behalf of political interests. "And as you know, my father was director of the FBI under President Reagan, under President Bush, and then under President Clinton. He was fired by President Clinton because the president wanted that job to be political. He wanted someone who would be political in that role."

Earlier this week, Grassley noted that the FBI official, known as "T-Bo," was moved out of his position and has since been replaced.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Rep. Pete Sessions, R-Texas, told Newsmax that the FBI ought not to invoke political bias when it comes to investigating Hunter Biden, or it could face Congressional oversight after the midterms, likely in a Republican-led committee.
fbi, hunter biden, midterms, oversight, congress
237
2022-47-30
Saturday, 30 July 2022 01:47 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved