Rep. Comer to Newsmax: 'The Deep State Is Alive and Real'

Speaking to Newsmax in light of the FBI's search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, Rep. James Comer declared that not only is the ''deep state'' real, but it was targeting Trump long before that.

Appearing Tuesday on 'the Chris Salcedo Show,'' the Kentucky Republican said: ''It doesn't matter what ... the pundits say, what the political correct crowd in Washington says, what the swamp says, or what leadership says, we're fed up with this deep state.

''[Former Rep.] Devin Nunes was right all along. The deep state is alive and real, and it's going to be left up to Republicans, hopefully in a majority, starting in January to try to end this and get us back on the path to where we have confidence in our intelligence communities.''

Dating back as far as 2018, Nunes, then chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, issued a memo detailing, according to The Washington Post, that ''the FBI may have relied on politically motivated or questionable sources to justify its request for a secret surveillance warrant in the investigation'' of Trump. That began in 2016.

The suspicions of the FBI receiving ''questionable sources'' from the 2016 Hillary Clinton presidential campaign have been all but confirmed officially.

Reporting on an associate of the Clinton campaign, Matt Taibbi wrote in September 2021 that the ''case against [Michael] Sussmann is weak because his alleged crime was lying to the FBI, when the FBI knew full well he was working for the Clinton campaign.''

But as U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper put it, if prosecutors are allowed to lay out evidence of conspiracy, it would be tantamount to a ''time-consuming and largely unnecessary mini-trial.'' In addition, Special Counsel John Durham charged Sussmann with only with a ''narrow'' false statement to the FBI — not conspiracy.

In late May 2022, Sussmann was acquitted.

Taibbi added that 'the Clinton campaign systematically planted phony stories about things like the Trump-Alfa business and Carter Page's supposed role as a Trump-Russia conduit; the FBI went along with the fiction that inquiries launched on these matters did not originate as paid research from the Clinton campaign; and a parade of news media figures were culpable either as dupes or witting participants in these frauds, which in the case of the Alfa stunt was executed in a hurry to affect a presidential election.

