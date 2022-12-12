Rep. Comer to Newsmax: Musk 'Welcome' to Testify About Collusion

Congress's new Chair of the House Oversight Committee, James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax that even though Twitter's new owner Elon Musk is already providing information about the government colluding with his social media company, Musk would be "welcome" to provide any more information before the committee.

Comer tells "The Record with Greta Van Susteren" that Musk is "certainly welcome to come before the committee."

Speaking on the revelatory release of the dubbed "Twitter Files" under Musk, Comer, in alluding to FBI collusion at the social media company, says, "with each dump, you see more and more involvement by the Biden campaign; we haven't gotten to the Biden administration yet."

"So, we're anxiously waiting to see what [Musk] continues to disclose. As long as he's disclosing information, I feel like he's doing what he needs to do, and we don't need to drag him in front of the committee, but he's more than welcome to come before the committee."

In a different tone, when asked if Comer would request members of the FBI to come before the committee, the congressman responded by saying he would extend them an offer. But if they refused, his committee would issue them a "subpoena."

Last week, journalist Matt Taibbi tweeted in a "Twitter Files Supplemental" thread that the latest drop in the saga was delayed after discovering that Twitter's deputy general counsel James Baker, a former counsel to FBI director James Comey, was slow-walking the release of files to Taibbi, and other members of the press.

"On Tuesday," Taibbi writes, "Twitter Deputy General Counsel (and former FBI General Counsel) Jim Baker was fired. Among the reasons? Vetting the first batch of 'Twitter Files' — without knowledge of new management."

During the run-up to the 2016 presidential election, legal scholar Jonathan Turley writes, that Baker was repeatedly featured "in the Russian investigations launched by the Justice Department, including the hoax involving the Russian Alfa Bank. When Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann wanted to plant the bizarre false claim of a secret communications channel between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin, Baker was his go-to, speed-dial contact."

