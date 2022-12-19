Rep. Comer to Newsmax: Top FBI to Be Hauled in Front of Congress

The FBI's top brass will be hauled in front of Congress, Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., the incoming chairman of the House Oversight Committee, told Newsmax in the wake of the "Twitter Files: Part 7" drop.

"A week ago," Comer tells "The Record with Greta Van Susteren" on Monday, "I would have said it was one or two rogue FBI employees that had a certain bias against Republicans ... to get Donald Trump. But what we're seeing now is they had a whole agency — a whole agency."

"So you don't just have 80 FBI agents acting unilaterally on something. This was approved by the top leaders at the FBI. They all," Comer adds, "are going to be hauled in front of Congress."

On Monday on Twitter, journalist Michael Shellenberger wrote of the "Twitter Files: Part 7" that the FBI contacted Twitter to shut down the New York Post's Hunter Biden laptop story.

"You know," Comer says, "Congress never authorized the FBI to do this. The government has no business in censoring speech: whether it's liberal speech or conservative speech. They have no business doing it. This is another act by the deep state; out of control, and Republicans in the majority in Jan. are going to have to do something about this because nobody else in Congress" will.

After publishing the "Twitter Files, Part Six," regarding Twitter working as an FBI "subsidiary," journalist Matt Taibbi concluded in his thread that "what most people think of as the 'deep state' is really a tangled collaboration of state agencies, private contractors, and (sometimes state-funded) NGOs."

