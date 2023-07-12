Rep. Gaetz to Newsmax: Need to Rein In Wray's FBI

After FBI Director Christopher Wray testified Wednesday before the House Judiciary Committee, Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., shared his thoughts with Newsmax on what he called the politicization of the agency and how it can be reformed and potentially saved.

"For more than half a decade, I've heard Christopher Wray come before the Congress to say, You know, gosh, that was the old FBI; but I've really turned things around," Gaetz told "Rob Schmitt Tonight." However, under Wray's leadership, "the FBI has conducted over a million illegal searches. During the time period that was investigated, they were conducting 38 illegal searches an hour."

Gaetz elaborated, saying that the searches were not only related to crime, but the FBI was involved in "creepy, weird things, like looking up their ex-girlfriends and engaging in inappropriate personal behavior with queries of data that includes so many Americans dragnetted into this federal system that we have to get rid of."

However, Congress can build on what it has learned from Wray's testimony, Gaetz continued.

The "big fights where we can operationalize what we've learned" are "twofold," Gaetz said.

"First, we have to abolish these authorities that the FBI has to engage in this type of spying and then utilization of that information to target Americans. And the second thing is that we have to cut the money off. We cannot continue to feed this organization that has been victim of political capture with a new $325 million headquarters in the Washington, D.C., area or increased funding for some of their woke initiatives," Gaetz added.

"And if we do that, if we constrain the money," Gaetz continued, "I think we've got the opportunity to drive reforms and perhaps even save the FBI."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!