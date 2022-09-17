Rep. Bishop to Newsmax: FBI Needs to Be Decentralized

Rep. Dan Bishop, R-N.C., said the FBI needs to be decentralized and Republicans need to look at the agency "top to bottom" when they hold the majority in Congress.

"If you look at the [Hillary] Clinton email scandal, the Crossfire Hurricane spying on the presidential campaign, the corrupt FISA [Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act] applications, the missing Woods files, the Bruce Ohr, the Steele dossier, it goes on and on, the latest one being the raid on [former President Donald] Trump's Florida home being a project of the Washington field office," Bishop said Saturday during an appearance on Newsmax's "Wake Up America."

"There are all sorts of indications that we've got to give a hard look at the FBI, but the biggest problem ... is that from Robert Mueller's administration of the FBI, the emphasis has been to make it into an intelligence organization and to favor centralized decision making. I think it's turned it into a political weapon, and it's got to stop."

The FBI's argument to raid Trump's home, he added, "is not sufficient."

"The judge has recognized that in Florida that (the FBI) simply showing that something's got stamped 'top secret' doesn't make it a classified document when the president was dealing with it. I think for the American people's confidence to be restored it's going to require a lot more than that. In the next Congress we need under Republican majority to have something like the Church committee in the 70s and look hard at the FBI top to bottom.

"There are lots of problems. The unprecedented raid on the home of a former president of the United States is just the latest."

Bishop also touched on the hypocrisy of the Biden administration and Democrats for their actions related to Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis sending 50 migrants to Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts.

"Most tellingly, they shipped them out as soon as they could, sent them to a military base to house them," Bishop said.

"There's no place in America that has the resources to accommodate thousands and thousands of migrants coming across without any processing, without any adjustment providing for them. What the left has always done: They virtue signal about how humane they want to be. They're creating monstrous inhumanity for the migrants, and they're destroying the country in the process."