Rep. Van Drew to Newsmax: FBI Search of Biden Home Questionable

The FBI's search of President Joe Biden's home Wednesday in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, as part of its investigation into the potential mishandling of classified documents "doesn't involve helicopters, guns, people literally catapulting themselves into the president's house, which happened with Donald Trump, and giving [the Biden family] a tremendous amount of time to remove, reorganize or take away documents," said Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J.

The search, the third at a Biden site in less than two months, follows the 13-hour, top-to-bottom check of his Wilmington, Delaware, home, on Jan. 20, where agents located documents with classified markings and also took possession of some of his handwritten notes.

The FBI recovered more than 11,000 government documents and photographs during its raid of Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Florida in August.

"I hope they're doing a good job, and I hope it's not a setup," Van Drew, R-N.J., said Wednesday on Newsmax's "National Report." "It's going to be interesting to see what they find but, again, they've certainly had enough time to change things around, to remove items that are either classified or top secret."

Van Drew said the top concern is that Biden's son, Hunter Biden, had access to the homes and was "involved with all of these documents. To think that he wasn't is naïve, so there is much more of a story here, and we've got to drill down and get the real facts because it's serious."