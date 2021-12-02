Rand Paul: Fauci Demands 'Onerous' COVID Rules for Citizens, None for Migrants

Sen. Rand Paul told Newsmax on Thursday that Dr. Anthony Fauci's COVID-19 border policies are ''hypocritical,'' with ''onerous rules'' for U.S. citizens seeking to travel, yet ''no rules'' for migrants who cross the southern border illegally.

Fauci, the chief medical adviser to the president, said in a White House press conference featured on ''The Chris Salcedo Show'' that ''there is testing at the border under certain circumstances.''

Paul, however, took issue with this claim.

Fauci ''implies as if there is routine testing coming across the border. I think it's the exception rather than the rule,'' the Kentucky Republican told host Chris Salcedo. ''I think the vast majority of people who're coming across the border are not being tested.

''I think many of them are being stuck on planes or buses and sent to various parts of our country, and they could potentially be spreading a virus,'' Paul said.

The Biden administration does not require vaccination or negative COVID-19 tests for people entering the U.S. illegally through the southern border, according to the New York Post.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki defended the administration's position on Sept. 20, stating that refugees from Haiti and Central America are ''not intending to stay here for a lengthy period of time.''

Paul also commented on the Mississippi abortion case being debated in the Supreme Court, which could eliminate the ''right to an abortion'' federal precedent established in 1973 with the court's ruling in Roe v. Wade, The New Yorker reported.

Mississippi's law bans abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, according to The New York Times.

''I think looking at [Chief Justice John] Roberts' arguments today, and he often is a swing vote, at least in his discussion, it seemed as if maybe he was implying that, 'Well, maybe we're not going to overturn Roe v. Wade completely, but what's wrong with 15 weeks?''' Paul said.

