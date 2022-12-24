Father Murray to Newsmax: Biden Omission of Christ's Name Made 'No Sense'

It makes "no sense" that President Joe Biden did not mention the name "Jesus Christ" in his annual Christmas message to the nation, considering his frequent references to his Catholic faith, Father Gerald Murray of the Archdiocese of New York said on Newsmax on Saturday.

"President Biden is always talking about his Catholicism and how it inspired him," Murray said on Newsmax's "Saturday Report." "If you're going to honor the birth of Jesus, you should mention his name. I was very sad to see that. That's not anything that should be imitated in the future."

Without saying the name "Jesus Christ," Biden referred to His birth, saying in the message, "We look to the sky, to a lone star, shining brighter than all the rest, guiding us to the birth of a child — a child Christians believe to be the son of God; miraculously now, here among us on Earth, bringing hope, love and peace and joy to the world. Yes, it's a story that's 2,000 years old, but it's still very much alive today."

Murray, while commenting on the program about the history of Christmas, told show host Rita Cosby, "Jesus is the reason for the season.

"This goes back to Bethlehem, the birth of Christ," he said. "The church teaches and the Bible proclaims that Jesus is Emmanuel, God with us. So the son of God became man born in a humble stable of his mother, Mary, and St. Joseph cared for both of them. Today, we celebrate light coming into the world."

Murray also discussed a new survey that shows Christians do not believe they should be forced to compromise their traditional beliefs on topics such as marriage, transgender issues, or critical race theory, saying he was happy to see those results.

"Catholics and all believers, we think that religion comes from God and God is the truth to what God reveals and teaches man," he said. "That's what we have to follow. The idea that culturally Christianity has to be suppressed because it might offend people — no, that's offensive. We live in a country dedicated to religious freedom; and our constitutional guarantee reflects the essential goodness of the people who desire to form a nation in which the people rule, not some arbitrary dictator."

And, Murray added, "I look at the woke movement in many ways as a dictatorial attempt to keep us quiet, so I'm very glad to see that survey."

Religious persecution is also a major problem in the world, said Murray.

"Sad to say, in many countries, [there is] this spirit that Islam is the only religion and nobody can believe anything else," said Murray. "We believe God made man free, and we should have that freedom to believe. It's sad to see — even in our own country sometimes — religious symbols are banished from the public square and religious people are called bigots ... my answer to that is God is all-powerful. We gain our strength from Him."

