Father Murray to Newsmax: Eclipse Reminder of 'Mysterious Creation' of Universe

Father Gerald Murray, pastor of the Holy Family Church in New York City, told Newsmax on Tuesday that the recent solar eclipse reminds us of the “mysterious creation out there” that "we should try to understand."

Murray said on “American Agenda” that “Every day when the sun rises, it's a reminder that God's in charge because he put the sun there and we didn’t. And the fact that we're still alive, that we have intelligence and energy.”

He continued, “We have a lot of things we want to do in life, but they're all done under God and seeing all of that enthusiasm for watching this astronomical anomaly reminds us, ‘Well, there is a mysterious creation out there. We should try to understand it.’”

He went on to add, “But behind the creation is the creator. And he's the one that put all this in place. So it's up to us to kind of figure out, ‘Well, what does God want me to do?’”

Murray noted that along with the theological questions, “it's fun to have an outdoor experience. I went out in the garden of our parish with our secretary yesterday [and] gardener and looked up and saw, you know, it's quite something to see, the moon impinging on the sun.”

But he added that what’s “even more remarkable is what we celebrated 10 days ago,” on Easter Sunday, “which is Jesus Christ rose from the dead. God truly is in charge, and it's up to us to recognize that.”

