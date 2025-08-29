Father Murray to Newsmax: Catholics Face 'Religious Persecution'

Catholics and other people of faith throughout America are facing "religious persecution," Father Gerald Murray, pastor of Saint Joseph's church in New York, told Newsmax on Friday.

"Catholics do not get the same level of scrutiny about attacks and religious persecution going on" when it comes to protection and even media coverage, Murray told "The Chris Salcedo Show."

He said the Wednesday attack on a Catholic church in Minneapolis is just the latest example of hatred toward God.

"It's absolutely terrible that people would think that the house of God is a place where they can make political points, carry out sadistic and diabolical violence," Murray said.

More Americans need to stand up in response to violence against Christians, he said, adding that the administration of former President Joe Biden targeted Catholics.

"It was shocking," Murray said.

That alone, he said, makes the point of how far liberal America has been willing to go to stamp out religious freedom.

"Not only did the FBI try to infiltrate the Catholic Church; they also lied about it after the fact," Murray said, adding that the state of affairs with religious protection is a precarious one.

"So we're in a very serious position. The government has not done its job."

He added that with the administration of President Donald Trump in place, the picture is improving. Still, he said, liberals won't back down without a fight.

"You know, the anti-life, the pro-homosexual positions of so many of the Democrats — they can't stand. They don't want to answer our arguments," he said. "They simply want to exclude us from the discussion."

