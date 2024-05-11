Father Murray to Newsmax: Focus of Holy Year Is Salvation

Father Gerald Murray, pastor of the Holy Family Church in New York City, told Newsmax on Saturday that the Holy Doors at Catholic churches this year represent heaven because "the focus of the Holy Year is salvation."

Pope Francis announced Thursday that the countdown to the 2025 Jubilee or Holy Year had begun, marking one of the most important events in the Roman Catholic Church.

"The idea is that we want to honor God in a special way by putting aside our ordinary activities and making this journey to Rome. And we're expecting that Holy Doors will also be established at the different cathedrals throughout the world," he said during an appearance on "America Right Now."

A Holy Year usually happens once every 25 years, unless a pope calls an extraordinary one to call attention to a particular issue or celebrate a momentous event.

The last ordinary Holy Year was held in 2000 under Pope John Paul II. The last extraordinary Holy Year was called by Francis in 2016 to emphasize his desire to present the church as merciful and welcoming rather than moralizing and remote.

"The pope has also said interestingly that he'd like a Holy Door to be established at a prison to give a sign of hope to prisoners. And, indeed, that's the theme of this holy year," Murray added.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com