Tags: father chris alar | pope leo xiv | vatican | ai

Father Alar to Newsmax: Pope Leo's First Days Notable for Measured Tone

By    |   Saturday, 16 August 2025 10:27 AM EDT

Pope Leo's first 100 days in office have been notable for their measured and deliberate tone, Father Chris Alar, provincial superior of the Marian Fathers of the Immaculate Conception, told Newsmax Saturday.

Speaking on Newsmax's "Wake Up America," Alar said Pope Leo has "chosen to listen to dialogue and continue this continuity from the previous Popes. And so, yes, he's addressed issues like Ukraine, the environment, and the youth have been very important."

Alar highlighted the Pope's multilingual abilities and his uplifting message of hope, noting that recent surveys rank Pope Leo's popularity above that of 14 major world leaders.

He also pointed to the choice of the name "Leo," linking it to Pope Leo XIII and underscoring the Pope's concern over artificial intelligence and modern technological challenges.

Still, Alar said, the Pope's modern approach appeals to young people deeply immersed in social media, "because whether we like it or not, the youth seem to be entwined in the social media to extreme degrees."

Sandy Fitzgerald

Sandy Fitzgerald has more than three decades in journalism and serves as a general assignment writer for Newsmax covering news, media, and politics. 

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Saturday, 16 August 2025 10:27 AM
