WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: father benedict kiely | christians | persecution

Father Kiely to Newsmax: Mideast Christians Suffer Under Islam

By    |   Sunday, 19 October 2025 03:03 PM EDT

Father Benedict Kiely, founder of the Nasarean organization, said Sunday on Newsmax that Christians in the Middle East have faced centuries of persecution and remain "second-class citizens" in Muslim-majority countries, despite their enduring faith and resilience.

"Christians in the Middle East have been persecuted for centuries, ever since the time of Islam," Kiely said on Newsmax's "Sunday Agenda," adding that "Christians are always second-class citizens wherever Islam is the majority."

Kiely, who has traveled frequently to Iraq, Lebanon, and Syria since 2015, said that while violence has slowed in some areas, believers still remain in danger.

"There are attacks regularly in places like Egypt and Syria," he said. "Of course, it's ongoing in Iraq. Christians suffer, and they need the prayers and help of their brothers and sisters in the West."

He criticized mainstream media for downplaying such persecution.

"Many in the left-wing media and academia think that we're the enemy because of our teaching on human sexuality," Kiely said.

"It seems to be completely forbidden to ever say where the vast majority of persecution is coming from," he continued. "It doesn't mean every Muslim is a bad person. ... However, wherever Muslims are in the majority, Christians are always second-class citizens and are often suffering."

The Nasarean organization works to help displaced and impoverished Christians rebuild their lives in the Middle East.

"We help them start a family business in their own country, where they've been for 2,000 years," he said.

"A small amount, often $5,000 or $10,000, keeps Christians in their own country," he added.

"They don't just take charity; they work, they create, they employ other people, and they stay."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Father Benedict Kiely, founder of the Nasarean organization, said Sunday on Newsmax that Christians in the Middle East have faced centuries of persecution and remain "second-class citizens" in Muslim-majority countries, despite their enduring faith and resilience.
father benedict kiely, christians, persecution
414
2025-03-19
Sunday, 19 October 2025 03:03 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved