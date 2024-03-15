Matthew Whitaker to Newsmax: 'Slog' for Fani Willis

In light of Fulton County, Georgia, Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee's ruling on Friday, Director of the Georgia State Freedom Caucus Mallory Staples told Newsmax that the decision was "horrifying."

She added, "What it really means is that the law is no longer blind. The law is no longer impartial, and the law is no longer based on facts."

McAfee had ruled that lead prosecutor Nathan Wade either had to be removed or District Attorney Fani Willis must step aside from the election interference case against former President Donald Trump.

"He [McAfee] worked for Fani Willis," Staples said during an appearance on "The Chris Salcedo Show." "He donated to her campaign. This is what Americans are absolutely fed up with, and I think what we're seeing is the deconstruction of our judicial system."

Also appearing with Staples was former acting U.S. Attorney General Matthew Whitaker, who also took issue with the way Willis attempted to develop her case against Trump.

"It's a case that she just took a bunch of pieces and parts and tried to put them together in an overarching conspiracy," Whitaker said. "It just doesn't exist.

"And so this case if going to be a slog for her."

